US to not join COVAX alliance; WHO warns about the 'recipe for disaster'

The Trump administration said Tuesday that it would not work with an international cooperative effort to develop and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine; Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collection for the month of August stood at Rs 86,449 crore; The head of the World Health Organisation has warned that opening up societies too quickly amid the coronavirus pandemic is a 'recipe for disaster'. Watch this and more on News Blast.

