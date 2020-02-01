Budget 2020: Decoding the infrastructure boost

India will get 100 more airports by 2024 under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) regional connectivity scheme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday during her Union Budget 2020 speech. Two other major infrastructure announcements included the proposed completion of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway by 2023, and the launch of Chennai-Bengaluru expressway. Sitharaman proposed an outlay of Rs 1.7 lakh crore for transport infrastructure in 2020-21, and Rs 22,000 crore for the power and renewable energy sector. Peeyush Naidu, Partner, Deloitte India analyses FM's infrastructure push.



