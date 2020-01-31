Key highlights of Economic Survey 2019-20 presented by CEA

The Economic Survey 2019-20 tabled by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday projected growth for the next fiscal starting April 2020-21 at 6 per cent to 6.5 per cent. The pre-budget survey has also retained the growth numbers for the current fiscal at five per cent. Prepared by a team headed by the Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian, the survey also stressed on the need to relax fiscal deficit for the current fiscal to revive growth and observed that there an urgent need to remove red tape at ports to promote exports apart from eliminating other business hindrances such as registering property, paying taxes and enforcing contracts. Apart from highlighting the need for wealth to be distributed among all classes, the Economic Survey 2019-20 also highlighted 10 new ideas that could benefit markets and the Indian economy at large. Watch the video for more.



