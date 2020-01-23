Davos 2020: Data privacy should be a human right, says Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was at the World Economic Forum's annual meet in Davos, where he spoke to Forum founder Klaus Schwab on issues ranging from capitalism to caring for society, data privacy and data dignity. Nadella stressed on how data privacy should be thought of as a human right with the next step being data dignity. He said that the next level of work to be done was to look at how data could create utility for the company, individual and the world. The need was to create guiding principles around data dignity. Watch the video for more of his ideas around data, Artificial Intelligence and AI ethics.