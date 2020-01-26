Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa on attracting investment for Karnataka at Davos

After several years, the state of Karnataka had a strong presence at Davos at the World Economic Forum's annual meet. Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa spoke to Rahul Kanwal, News Director of India Today & Aajtak about his state's presence at the event, the interest expressed by investors and how Karnataka was fast becoming an investment hub. There are several reasons for the state to have become an investment destination. The state's growth rate is higher than the national average while its unemployment rate is much lower. He stated that his administration was doing everything to facilitate ease of doing business for the investors. Watch the video for more on the conversation.



