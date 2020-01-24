 This will be a record FDI year for India: Invest India CEO Deepak Bagla at Davos : WEF 2020: Business Today
January 24, 2020
Deepak Bagla, MD and CEO of Invest India, in an exclusive interview with Rahul Kanwal, News Director, India Today & Aajtak, speaks about the presence of India at Davos and how foreign investors have reacted to the India story. He said investors were happy that India could take some major decisions which made good economics as the centre of good politics.According to him, this is bound to be a record FDI year for India. Watch the video for more.


