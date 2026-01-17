Davos 2026: GIFT City delegation to highlight financial innovation and global collaboration at WEF

A senior delegation from Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), led by Managing Director and Group CEO Sanjay Kaul, will participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, as India’s flagship international financial centre steps up global outreach. The delegation aims to engage with global business leaders, investors and policymakers to position GIFT City as a key gateway for international capital and financial services into India.

At Davos, discussions are expected to centre on priority areas such as international banking, fund and asset management, aircraft and ship leasing, fintech innovation, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), sustainable finance and emerging technologies. Through these engagements, GIFT City representatives will highlight the city’s integrated infrastructure, enabling regulatory framework and growing talent ecosystem as competitive advantages for multinational firms looking to expand their presence in India.

The delegation will also showcase recent policy reforms and technology-driven initiatives that have strengthened GIFT City’s appeal as a global business destination. Officials plan to underline how regulatory clarity, tax incentives and digital-first systems have contributed to accelerating activity across financial services and allied sectors, reinforcing GIFT City’s image as a future-ready financial hub.

Emphasising the significance of the Davos engagement, Sanjay Kaul said India is at a pivotal point in its economic journey, with growing global interest in its financial markets and long-term growth prospects. He noted that participation at the WEF offers a direct platform to connect with global decision-makers and demonstrate how GIFT City can serve as a conduit for global capital, innovation and capabilities into India. Kaul also highlighted the value of the forum in building long-term relationships and exchanging ideas with international stakeholders, which he described as essential for fostering collaboration and innovation.

The delegation includes senior officials from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), reflecting a coordinated approach between the regulator and GIFT City’s leadership. Their presence underscores alignment on policy direction, regulatory oversight and the broader vision of positioning GIFT City as a globally competitive financial centre. This coordination is aimed at ensuring that international firms can operate within GIFT City in line with global standards while benefiting from a stable and responsive regulatory environment.

During the WEF Annual Meeting, GIFT City representatives will hold a series of strategic interactions with leaders from banking, financial services, fintech, technology, institutional investment and multinational corporations. These engagements will include panel discussions, networking sessions and closed-door meetings focused on cross-border investment, digital transformation and sustainable finance. The objective is to explore collaboration opportunities and strengthen GIFT City’s positioning as a preferred destination for international firms establishing or expanding operations in India.

The outreach comes as GIFT City gains momentum across multiple sectors, including international banking, fund management, asset leasing, GCCs and international education. Officials intend to leverage this progress to attract further investment and forge new partnerships with global stakeholders.

Recognised as India’s first operational smart city and the country’s inaugural International Financial Services Centre, GIFT City has emerged as a key pillar in India’s integration with the global financial system. With modern infrastructure, progressive regulations and a deepening talent pool, the city is increasingly seen as central to India’s financial sector modernisation and long-term economic growth.

