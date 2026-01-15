Davos 2026: From jobs to AI fears, what worries the world’s youth most today

As global leaders gather in the Swiss resort town of Davos for the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in 2026, conversations will revolve around familiar themes — weak growth, geopolitical fault lines, climate stress and the rapid advance of artificial intelligence. Yet one of the most consequential perspectives shaping this year’s debate is coming not from boardrooms or ministries, but from the world’s young people.

The Youth Pulse 2026 survey, conducted by the World Economic Forum across nearly 4,600 respondents in over 100 countries, offers a rare window into the anxieties and aspirations of a generation that will live longest with the outcomes of today’s decisions. Its findings reveal a cohort that is deeply engaged with global challenges, yet increasingly concerned that their voices remain marginal in shaping solutions.

With more than half the world’s population now under the age of 30, today’s youth represent the largest and most technologically literate generation in history. But they are also among the least institutionally supported. The survey shows that young people are less interested in symbolic inclusion and more focused on meaningful partnership in policymaking, education reform and economic planning.

Economic vulnerability

Across regions, economic vulnerability stands out as their most urgent concern. Nearly 57 per cent of respondents rank employment as the top policy priority in their countries, while a similar share point to inflation and instability as the greatest threats to their daily lives. These pressures outweigh even climate change and political turbulence, underscoring how financial insecurity dominates youth thinking in both advanced and emerging economies.

This anxiety is grounded in reality. Around 70 per cent of young workers worldwide remain trapped in informal or low-wage employment, fuelling frustration with traditional career pathways. As a result, interest in entrepreneurship is rising sharply, particularly in Africa and South Asia, where self-employment is seen as a way to bypass structural barriers, and in developed economies, where job precarity has weakened faith in corporate ladders.

Rise of AI

Artificial intelligence adds a new layer of uncertainty. While under-30s are the most enthusiastic adopters of AI tools, two-thirds fear the technology will shrink entry-level job opportunities over the next three years. Many worry about a widening divide between those who can harness AI to accelerate their careers and those whose roles are automated away.

Education reforms

Education is another pressure point. Although young people continue to value learning, confidence in formal education systems is eroding. Nearly half of respondents believe schooling remains vital, but many say it no longer prepares them adequately for work. They want curricula that reflect real labour market needs, with greater emphasis on digital skills, adaptability and practical experience rather than purely theoretical knowledge.

Climate change

Climate change remains an overarching concern, viewed not as a luxury issue but as a foundation for future prosperity. Young people consistently rank climate risks among the top global threats, second only to economic instability in terms of personal impact. Encouragingly, the survey highlights a growing wave of youth-led climate initiatives already delivering tangible results in agriculture, water management and clean energy.

Underlying all these issues is a deeper erosion of trust. As per the report, young respondents expressed far more confidence in local leaders than in national institutions, suggesting that credibility today is built through proximity, accountability and measurable outcomes rather than rhetoric.

Taken together, the Youth Pulse 2026 findings present a clear message for Davos delegates: young people are not asking for a seat at the table out of sentiment, but out of necessity. They are ready to help design the future — the real question is whether those in power are prepared to listen.