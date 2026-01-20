Davos 2026: GLP therapy is a powerful tool, but it is not the only one, says Apollo’s Sangeeta Reddy on obesity crisis

Sangeeta Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, on Tuesday said artificial intelligence and new-age therapies are becoming critical tools in tackling obesity, which she described as a fast-growing global health crisis with serious long-term consequences.

Reddy noted that morbid obesity has been scientifically linked to a wide range of chronic and multidisciplinary health problems and must be addressed proactively. She said GLP-based drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro offer a powerful medical option when lifestyle-led weight loss methods fail. However, she cautioned against indiscriminate use. “These therapies should be used judiciously, under proper medical supervision. Micro-dosing or casual consumption is not appropriate,” she said, adding that when used correctly, GLP treatments can significantly reduce the burden of obesity-linked diseases. With obesity increasingly resembling a global “tsunami,” Reddy said such interventions can help arrest long-term health risks if deployed responsibly.

Beyond obesity management, Reddy highlighted how artificial intelligence is transforming healthcare at multiple levels. She said AI has become a powerful enabler for improving efficiency across healthcare systems, particularly by optimising workflows. Reducing patient waiting times, improving the speed of patient movement, better utilisation of doctors’ time and strengthening financial backend systems are now central to the future of healthcare delivery.

Reddy said AI’s impact extends well beyond operations into core clinical care. From the early days of telemedicine, which allowed doctors to reach patients across geographies, healthcare is now moving toward real-time intelligence at the bedside. AI-driven tools can summarise patient histories, surface the latest medical evidence instantly and assist clinicians in faster decision-making. In radiology, for instance, AI can detect conditions such as brain bleeds before a doctor reviews the scan, enabling emergency teams to prepare operating theatres, initiate treatment protocols and save critical time.

She also spoke about embedding AI into medical equipment. Apollo is working with large manufacturers to integrate AI into ultrasound machines to detect non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a condition that places nearly 40% of adults at risk. Reddy said limited clinical skill availability has made accurate diagnosis challenging, and AI can help augment clinical capabilities, detect disease earlier and reduce the long-term need for complex interventions such as liver transplants.

On healthcare sustainability, Reddy said India is uniquely positioned due to its digital public infrastructure. With Aadhaar-based identity systems and widespread digital transactions, healthcare data can be mapped securely, allowing AI-driven risk stratification to identify vulnerable populations early. This, she said, enables preventive care rather than reactive treatment.

She stressed, however, that technology cannot replace human judgment. “AI will optimise systems and enhance clinical capability, but doctors and nurses remain central. Healthcare of the future must keep humans firmly in the loop,” Reddy said.