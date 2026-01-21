US President Donald Trump reignited controversy over Greenland during his special address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Wednesday, questioning the decision to return the territory to Denmark after World War II and reiterating his long-standing interest in acquiring it for strategic reasons.

“We gave back Greenland to Denmark after WWII -- how stupid,” Trump said, arguing that no other country is better positioned than the United States to secure the vast Arctic territory.

“Greenland is a big piece of ice,” Trump said, calling it a vast and “almost uninhabitable territory” but one that sits in a critical location “between Russia, China and the United States.”

“Greenland is sitting undefended. It wasn’t important when we gave it back, but it isn’t the same world today,” he added during his first Davos speech this year.

Trump dismissed suggestions that his interest was driven primarily by Greenland’s mineral wealth, despite acknowledging its abundance of rare earth elements.

“There’s so much rare earth there, but that’s not the reason,” he said. Referring to the region’s harsh terrain, he noted, “You’ve got to go through hundreds of feet of ice -- that’s not why we need it.”

Instead, Trump framed his push in terms of security. “The US alone can protect this giant piece of ice, so that it is safe for Europe and for us,” he said, describing Greenland as critical to “strategic national security and international security.”

On US control of Greenland, Trump further said: “This would not be a threat to NATO."

“This would greatly enhance the security of the entire alliance, the NATO alliance. The United States is treated very unfairly by NATO,” he said.

During his speech, Trump also criticised Denmark, calling it “ungrateful” for what he described as US protection of the Arctic island during World War II. He said Denmark had fallen to Germany in six hours during World War II and his country had come to its aid.

"We felt an obligation to send our own forces to hold the Greenland territory, and hold it we did, at great cost and expense... We literally set up bases on Greenland for Denmark... We fought for Denmark, we weren't fighting for anyone else, we were fighting to save it for Denmark. Big, beautiful piece of ice... it's hard to call it land... it's a big piece of ice. We saved Greenland," he said.

Earlier in his address, Trump underscored the central role of the US economy, saying, “The USA is the economic engine on the planet. And when America booms, the entire world booms. It’s been the history.” He made the remarks while highlighting his tariff stance and broader domestic economic policies.