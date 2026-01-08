Davos 2026: Who’s attending, what’s on the agenda and why it matters

Global leaders from politics, business and civil society will converge in the Swiss mountain town of Davos from January 19 to 23, 2026, for the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), at a time when the global order is under renewed strain and economic uncertainty continues to cloud growth prospects.

Held under the theme “A Spirit of Dialogue,” Davos 2026 aims to serve as an impartial platform for leaders to confront shared challenges, rebuild trust and shape innovations that could define the future of the global economy. Organisers say the meeting will focus on translating dialogue into action, as long-standing assumptions about security, sovereignty and global integration are increasingly being tested.

What to expect

Geopolitics and growth will dominate the agenda, with sessions examining how cooperation can be renewed amid contested global norms, strained alliances and fragmented supply chains. Against a backdrop of rising geopolitical risk and uneven economic recovery, leaders are expected to explore new models of collaboration that can unlock opportunity even as the rules of global engagement evolve.

Economic resilience and competitiveness will be another major focus. Discussions will centre on practical, solutions-oriented pathways to support inclusive growth, particularly as countries navigate inflation pressures, fiscal constraints and shifting trade dynamics. The responsible deployment of transformative technologies — most notably generative artificial intelligence — is also expected to feature prominently, as policymakers and executives weigh innovation against regulation, ethics and workforce disruption.

Beyond economics and technology, Davos 2026 will place strong emphasis on the human dimension of transformation. As industries are reshaped by automation and digitalisation, leaders will debate how governments and businesses can better invest in people — by supporting skills transitions, strengthening labour markets and improving well-being in an era of rapid change.

Sustainability will remain central to the conversations. Participants will examine how prosperity can be rebuilt within planetary boundaries, with a focus on advancing secure energy systems, protecting nature and strengthening water security. These discussions are likely to reflect growing urgency around climate adaptation, resource resilience and financing the green transition.

Who’s attending

The annual meeting will bring together a broad mix of voices from across regions and sectors. Participants include heads of state and government, senior public officials from G7, G20 and BRICS countries, and leaders of major international organisations. Chief executives and chairs from the Forum’s partner companies will also be in attendance, reflecting the close interaction between public and private sectors that has long characterised Davos.

Notably, around half of attending leaders will come from the Global South, underscoring the Forum’s effort to reflect diverse economic, social and regional perspectives at a time when emerging markets play an increasingly central role in global growth and geopolitics.

The programme will be further enriched by contributions from civil society groups, labour representatives, faith-based organisations, cultural figures and social entrepreneurs. Academics, policy experts and think tanks will provide research-driven insights to inform debates, while youth leaders from the Forum’s Global Shapers community and technology innovators are expected to bring forward-looking ideas shaped by lived experience of change.

How to follow Davos 2026

For those not attending in person, the World Economic Forum will share key sessions, insights and highlights across its digital platforms, allowing a global audience to track the discussions shaping the year ahead. As global uncertainty persists, Davos 2026 is positioning itself as a space not just for debate, but for rebuilding dialogue in an increasingly fragmented world.