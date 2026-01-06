Davos 2026: Microsoft, McKinsey among firms paying $1mn to support Trump’s Davos base

Several leading US companies, including Microsoft and McKinsey, are putting up as much as $1 million each to back a high-profile venue in Davos that will function as an informal hub for American officials during President Donald Trump’s visit to the World Economic Forum later this month.

The venue, branded as “USA House”, is being set up in a small church in the Swiss resort town and is positioned as a space where corporate sponsors can align themselves with the US delegation while gaining visibility among global political and business leaders, the Financial Times reported. Organisers say the initiative offers companies a chance to showcase their brands to an audience of influential decision-makers attending the annual gathering.

Microsoft, McKinsey and cryptocurrency firm Ripple are among those that have signed on, while JPMorgan Chase has also been approached about sponsoring the venue. The timing is significant, as Trump prepares for his first in-person appearance at Davos in six years — an event that is expected to attract heightened attention from diplomats, executives and investors alike.

The USA House project is being spearheaded by Richard Stromback, a former professional ice hockey player turned investor who has become a familiar presence at Davos. Known for organising exclusive gatherings, Stromback has previously said he wanted to create a kind of “Burning Man for billionaires” — a phrase that has stuck with him in global business circles.

This year’s events will be centred at the English Church, built in the 1880s and located just beyond the forum’s main security perimeter. The space will be adorned with memorabilia marking 250 years since the signing of the US Declaration of Independence.

Details of the programme remain sparse, with the USA House website listing broad themes such as “peace through strength”, “digital assets and economic resilience” and “faith-based initiatives”. While organisers warn of strict security protocols due to the presence of senior US officials, they also stress that the venue is privately run and does not represent the US government.

Trump’s return to Davos comes as geopolitical tensions and energy policy debates dominate global conversations. His previous appearance, delivered virtually after his inauguration, was marked by strong criticism of the Paris climate agreement and a renewed push for fossil fuel development.

The White House is yet to comment on this year's initiative.

Although the World Economic Forum has convened in Davos since 1971, much of the real networking happens outside the official programme. Over the years, governments and corporations have developed their own “houses” by renting local hotels, shops and community spaces to host private meetings and receptions. Countries such as Switzerland, Saudi Arabia and Belgium have all run similar hubs in recent editions of the forum.

