Pakistani man set ablaze in Canada, was linked to protests after Nijjar death

In Surrey, Canada, a Pakistani-Canadian businessman who had participated in protests following the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was set on fire by an unidentified man.

Rahat Rao was set on fire by a man in his mid-20s on Friday. He was hospitalized and is in critical condition. Sources confirmed to India Today that Rao is not an agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The Canadian Police have shared a photo of the person who set Rao on fire

Rao is highly active in Canada and has been involved in numerous protests following Nijjar's death in June last year.

Nijjar was shot outside a gurdwara in Surrey on June 18 and was listed as a 'designated terrorist' by the Indian government along with 40 others.

Nijjar’s death led to a significant diplomatic dispute between India and Canada. Last September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed that Indian government agents might have been involved in the killing of the Khalistani terrorist, which India strongly denied, labeling the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated."

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating Nijjar's murder.