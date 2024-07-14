Adam Britton, dubbed the 'world's worst animal abuser,' receives the maximum sentence of 249 years in prison; here’s a look at his actions.

Crocodile expert Adam Britton has been sentenced to 249 years in jail in Australia after being found guilty of raping, torturing, and killing more than forty dogs, as reported by The Mirror. The British zoologist, labeled as the ‘world's worst animal abuser’, broke down in court before his sentence was announced.

Britton is facing 60 charges related to animal abuse and sexual abuse of animals in a “torture room” inside a shipping container last year, according to The Sun.

Adam Britton was born in West Yorkshire in 1971. He studied zoology at the University of Leeds and later earned his PhD from the University of Bristol. While working as a senior researcher at Charles Darwin University, he was charged with numerous animal cruelty and sexual abuse offenses. Additionally, he faces accusations of possessing and transmitting child abuse material and 37 counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

Adam Britton and ‘paraphilia’

During the hearing, Britton's defense team argued that he was not fully responsible for his actions, claiming he suffered from “paraphilia” during the two-year period when he committed his crimes, as reported by The Sun.

What is ‘paraphilia’?

According to WebMD, paraphilia is characterized by abnormal sexual behavior or impulses involving recurring intense sexual fantasies and urges. This condition may lead individuals to engage in sexual activities with unusual objects, activities, or situations that are typically not considered sexually arousing by others. Behaviors associated with paraphilia can cause significant distress and have serious social and legal consequences.