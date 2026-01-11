Border closures bite hard: Afghan-Pakistan trade drops nearly 40%

Trade ties between Afghanistan and Pakistan have taken a major hit, with bilateral trade falling by nearly 40 per cent following prolonged border closures and ongoing disputes between the two countries, Tolo News reported, citing the Taliban’s commerce and industry ministry.

According to official figures, trade between the two neighbours stood at USD 2.461 billion in 2024. In 2025, the volume fell to USD 1.766 billion, reflecting a sharp decline of USD 695 million within a year.

Afghanistan’s exports to Pakistan dropped significantly during this period, falling from USD 877 million to USD 505 million. Imports from Pakistan also declined, decreasing from USD 1.644 billion in 2024 to USD 1.261 billion in 2025.

Taliban spokesperson Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad told Tolo News, “In 2024, imports from Pakistan were valued at USD 1.644 billion, but in 2025, they declined to USD 1.261 billion.” He said the figures show a steep drop in trade compared to the previous year.

Economic experts have cautioned against Afghanistan’s heavy dependence on Pakistan for trade and transit. They argue that expanding alternative routes through Iran and Central Asia, along with increased use of air cargo, could help reduce risks and strengthen the country’s economy.

Mir Shakir Yaqubi, an economic affairs expert cited by Tolo News, said, “To ensure trade security in Afghanistan, we must avoid over-dependence on one country. Exploring and developing alternatives will lead to stronger economic growth.”

Meanwhile, major trade crossings such as Torkham and Spin Boldak have remained completely closed for nearly three months due to political tensions on the Pakistani side. The closures have repeatedly disrupted freight movement and caused financial losses for traders.

So far, neither Afghanistan nor Pakistan has announced a timeline for reopening the crossings or restoring normal trade flows.

At the same time, large numbers of Afghan migrants deported from Pakistan have returned home empty-handed. According to reports, the migrants said they were forced to leave behind all their belongings and returned to Afghanistan with nothing.

(With inputs from ANI)