Hormuz to open finally! Trump says doing it for China and...

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was "permanently opening" the Strait of Hormuz for China and the wider world, adding that Beijing had agreed not to send weapons to Iran.

"China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also - And the World," Trump announced on Truth Social. "They (China) have agreed not to send weapons to Iran."

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Trump also indicated that he had coordinated the move with Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying, “President Xi will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting???"

The US president stressed military readiness, adding: "BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to - far better than anyone else!!! This situation will never happen again."

Trump did not provide details on the mechanism for opening Hormuz or the terms of the reported understanding with China. The comments come just days after US CENTCOM began a blockade of ships entering and departing Iranian ports.

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On Tuesday, China called the US naval blockage "irresponsible", and said it could "undermine" the two-week ceasefire with Iran. China is the biggest buyer of Iranian oil. By blocking Hormuz, Washington wanted to choke off oil revenue for Tehran.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson also told a news conference on Tuesday that reports China was preparing to deliver new air defence systems to Iran were "completely fabricated".

Earlier today, US CENTCOM said a blockade of Iranian ports had been fully implemented. "An estimated 90% of Iran’s economy is fueled by international trade by sea," CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper said. "In less than 36 hours since the blockade was implemented, U.S. forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea."

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BBC reported that Ali Abdollahi - the commander for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the country’s highest operational command coordinating the armed forces - warned that if the US continued its blockade, it will "constitute a prelude to a violation of the ceasefire".

Abdollahi added that Iran's armed forces would consequently not allow "any exports or imports to continue in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Red Sea".