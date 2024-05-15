Deeply saddened by the death of Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale in Gaza: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed sorrow over the death of Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (Retd), Security Coordination Officer in the UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS), in Gaza on Monday. The MEA also extended condolences to Kale's family and dear ones.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (Retd), Security Coordination Officer in the UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS) in Gaza on 13 May 2024. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones," an official statement read.

"Our Permanent Mission to the UN in New York and our Missions in Tel Aviv and Ramallah are extending all assistance in the repatriation of mortal remains to India and continue to be in touch with relevant authorities regarding the investigation into the incident," MEA added.

Kale lost his life in Rafah in Gaza when the vehicle he was travelling in was attacked by shots fired from what the UN believes was an Israeli tank. Anil Kale retired prematurely from the Indian Army in 2022 and then joined the world body as a Security Coordination Officer in the UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS) two months ago.

The United Nations has expressed apologies to India over the killing of the former Indian Army officer. In a daily press briefing, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres even appreciated India's contribution. "We appreciate the contribution that India has made," He said.

Haq also confirmed that this marks the "first international casualty" for the UN in Gaza and added that the UN has 71 international staff in Gaza at present.

The Permanent Mission of India to the UN took to social media platform X, and said it is "deeply saddened" by the loss of Col Waibhav Kale. "Our deepest condolences are with the family during this difficult time," the post read.