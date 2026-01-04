Fresh North Korea missile test sets off emergency alert in Japan

Japan issued an emergency alert on Saturday after detecting what it said was a suspected ballistic missile launch by North Korea, triggering fresh regional security concerns.

In a statement posted on X, the Prime Minister's Office of Japan confirmed that the launch had been detected earlier in the day and said authorities were continuing to assess the situation. "North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow," the post said.

North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow. — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) January 3, 2026

South Korea's military also confirmed the launch, saying the missile was fired toward waters off North Korea’s east coast. The Joint Chiefs of Staff said: "The North has launched an unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea."

Japan's defence ministry separately said it had detected a suspected ballistic missile launch, underscoring parallel monitoring by regional governments as the situation unfolded.

The launch comes amid heightened weapons activity in Pyongyang. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un recently called for more than double the production of tactical guided weapons during his latest visit to a munitions factory, according to state media reports on Sunday.

In recent weeks, Kim has made a series of inspections of weapons manufacturing facilities, visited a nuclear-powered submarine, and overseen missile tests ahead of next year's Ninth Party Congress of the Workers’ Party, which is expected to lay out major policy goals.

North Korea last staged a ballistic missile test in November, after US President Donald Trump approved South Korea's plan to build a nuclear-powered submarine, a decision that added to regional tensions.