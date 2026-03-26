'Get serious before it's too late': Trump's fresh warning to Iran as Tehran denies talks

US President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a fresh warning to Iran, saying its negotiators should "get serious soon" or face consequences, as tensions over a potential deal continue.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump blasted Iran's negotiating stance and suggested that Tehran was under pressure to reach an agreement.

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"The Iranian negotiators are very different and "strange." They are "begging" us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only “looking at our proposal.” WRONG!!!” he wrote.

"They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won’t be pretty," he said.

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In a separate post, Donald Trump also criticised NATO allies for not backing the US in the ongoing conflict, saying NATO nations had done nothing to assist in dealing with Iran and that the United States should not forget this moment. He added that the US does not need NATO support.