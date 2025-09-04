Giorgio Armani, style pioneer, luxury mogul, dies at 91 in Milan due to age-related ailments

Legendary designer Giorgio Armani, a stalwart of Milanese ready-to-wear who revolutionised fashion with his unstructured, minimalist designs, has died at the age of 91 from an age-related illness, the Armani Group announced Thursday. The designer had been unwell for some time.

"With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani," the fashion house said in a statement. A funeral chamber will be open in Milan on September 6 and 7, followed by a private ceremony.

Born in 1934 in Piacenza, Armani initially pursued medicine but soon changed paths. In 1957, he started at Milan’s renowned department store La Rinascente as a window dresser and later honed his skills as a menswear designer under Nino Cerruti.

Armani founded his company in 1975 with architect Sergio Galeotti and went on to build one of the world’s most powerful luxury brands, generating about €2.3 billion ($2.7 billion) annually. His net worth was estimated at $9.4 billion by Bloomberg and around $12 billion by Forbes, ranking him among Italy’s wealthiest men.

Known as 'Re Giorgio' or King Giorgio, Armani introduced relaxed, unstructured designs that reshaped fashion in the 1970s and 1980s. His signature power suits, neutral tones, and clean silhouettes became a global symbol of Italian style. Over time, his empire expanded into perfumes, accessories, cosmetics, and hotels, making Armani Italy’s third-largest fashion group after Gucci and Prada.

One of Armani’s most iconic contributions to fashion is the Armani suit, which has earned near-cult status over decades. Departing from the stiff, structured tailoring of traditional suits, he introduced a revolutionary softness to the jacket—softened shoulders, cleaner lines, and flowing fabrics like wool, cashmere, and silk blends. This approach balanced comfort with sophistication, creating a silhouette that was simultaneously relaxed and commanding.

Armani was famously hands-on, involved in every aspect of his business from advertising to runway shows. His absence from Milan Men’s Fashion Week in June due to ill health marked the first time in his career that he had missed one of his own catwalk events.

His death closes the chapter on a career that spanned nearly five decades and left a lasting mark on how the world understands elegance and style.