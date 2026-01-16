'Hope processing of immigrant visas will resume soon': Pakistan as US visa suspension hits 75 nations

Pakistan on Thursday said it expects the United States to resume immigrant visa processing “soon” for its citizens, framing Washington’s move to pause applications as part of an internal policy review rather than a permanent clampdown.

The pause, announced by the Trump administration on Wednesday, affects immigrant visa processing for applicants from 75 countries, including Pakistan, as part of a broader effort targeting foreigners deemed likely to rely on public benefits in the US.

Responding to the decision, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said Islamabad is seeking clarity from Washington and remains hopeful of an early restart. “We are in touch with the US authorities to ascertain further details. This is evolving news that we are following,” he said at his weekly press briefing.

While no timeline has been given for restoring services, Andrabi reiterated Pakistan’s expectation that the disruption would be temporary. “We understand that this is an internal ongoing process of review of US immigration policies and system, and hope that the routine processing of immigrant visas will resume soon,” he said.

The suspension could upend travel, study and employment plans for thousands of Pakistanis who apply for US visas each year, officials said.

Andrabi also addressed wider regional developments, saying Pakistan is closely monitoring rising tensions between Iran and the United States. He said Pakistan attaches “great importance” to Iran as a neighbouring country and a key member of the international community, and expressed hope that peace and stability would prevail.

Reaffirming Islamabad’s support for diplomatic efforts, Andrabi said Pakistan backs “all efforts aimed at the peaceful resolution of the situation,” adding that a stable Iran free from domestic unrest is in Pakistan’s interest. He also voiced confidence that the Iranian nation would overcome current challenges and emerge stronger.

Separately, Andrabi urged India to refrain from what he called “baseless” allegations against Pakistan and instead focus on “growing extremism” within its own territory.

(woth inputs from PTI)