June warmest month on record; 13th consecutive month of record-high temperatures: C3S

It is not only India that experienced a grueling summer in June this year. In fact, five continents experienced scorching heat last month, according to the European Union's (EU) climate agency, Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).

The C3S confirmed on Monday that June was the warmest month on record. Not only that, it was also the 12th consecutive month with global temperatures reaching 1.5 degree Celsius above the pre-Industrial average. June was also the 13th consecutive month of record-high temperatures, C3S stated.

JUNE, THE WARMEST MONTH

According to C3S data, the average surface air temperature in June was 16.66 degree Celsius, which is 0.67 degree Celsius above the 1991-2020 average for the month and 0.14 degree Celsius above the previous high set in June 2023.

The agency said that June temperatures were 1.5 degree Celsius above the average of the designated pre-industrial reference period of 1850-1900. It was the 12th consecutive month to breach the 1.5 degree threshold or reach it.

It was the 13th consecutive month of record-high temperatures, which the agency blamed on the combined effect of the 2023-24 El Nino event as well as human-caused climate change.

C3S highlighted that a similar streak of record high temperatures globally happened in 2015-16 too. However, it cautioned that this is not just a statistical oddity but a shift in the Earth’s climate. "Even if this specific streak of extremes ends at some point, we are bound to see new records being broken as the climate continues to warm. This is inevitable, unless we stop adding greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and the oceans," said Carlo Buontempo, the director of C3S.

RISING GLOBAL TEMPERATURES

C3S highlighted that every month since June last year has been the warmest such month on record. January marked an entire year with mean surface air temperature exceeding the 1.5-degree threshold.

Earth's global surface temperature has already increased by around 1.2 degrees Celsius compared to the average in 1850-1900 due to the rapidly increasing concentration of greenhouse gases, primarily carbon dioxide and methane, in the atmosphere. This warming is considered the reason behind record droughts, wildfires, and floods worldwide.