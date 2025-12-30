Kremlin says Russia will toughen negotiating stance on Ukraine after accusing Kyiv of drone attack

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russia would toughen its negotiation position in discussions aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine. This announcement came after Russian authorities accused Kyiv of conducting a drone attack on a presidential residence in the Novgorod region, an allegation Ukraine has categorically denied. Officials in Moscow stated that the incident would have diplomatic consequences but affirmed their commitment to ongoing talks.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the alleged drone strike as an attempt to undermine negotiations. "This terrorist action is aimed at collapsing the negotiation process," Peskov told reporters. "The diplomatic consequence will be to toughen the negotiating position of the Russian Federation." He added that Russia's military is prepared to respond as needed.

The Russian defence ministry reported that 91 drones were intercepted en route to the presidential residency, with 49 downed over the Bryansk region, 41 over Novgorod, and one over Smolensk. However, the ministry had not previously mentioned any attack on the residence in earlier military reports. Novgorod's governor stated that air defences and fighter jets were involved in repelling Ukrainian drones.

When asked for physical evidence, Peskov said the matter of drone wreckage should be addressed by the defence ministry.

Ukraine's government has firmly rejected Moscow's accusations. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Russia had not provided any plausible evidence. On social media, he added, "And they won’t. Because there’s none. No such attack happened.”

Sybiha further criticised Moscow's narrative and expressed disappointment over concerns expressed by the United Arab Emirates, India, and Pakistan about the alleged attack. "Russia has a long record of false claims — it’s their signature tactic," Sybiha said.

Peskov responded to the denials from Kyiv and Western media, stating, "We see that Zelenskiy himself is trying to deny this, and many Western media outlets, playing along with the Kyiv regime, are starting to spread the theme that this did not happen," Peskov said. "This is a completely insane assertion."

The Kremlin declined to disclose President Putin's whereabouts at the time of the alleged incident, citing security concerns.