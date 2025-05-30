New Turkey flight rules: Standing before seatbelt sign is off could cost you $70

Passengers flying into Turkey may want to stay buckled in until the seatbelt sign goes off, or risk a fine.

In a newly enforced rule, the Turkish Civil Aviation Authority has announced that travellers who stand up before the plane has come to a full stop and the seatbelt sign is switched off will be penalised. The move comes after a wave of complaints from passengers frustrated with premature crowding and safety concerns during landing.

Though the authority's notice does not specify the fine, Turkish media reports that violators could be charged around US$70 (roughly ₹5,800).

The directive, which came into effect earlier this month, targets what it calls a “serious increase” in passengers standing early and reaching for their baggage even before the aircraft has parked.

Commercial airlines are now required to issue a formal in-flight announcement warning passengers to stay seated with seatbelts fastened until the sign goes off. Those who disobey will be reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation through a Disruptive Passenger Report.

Turkish Airlines, the country’s flagship carrier, has already updated its announcements. According to Euronews, the landing advisory now clearly states, “Passengers who do not comply with the rules will be reported… and an administrative fine will be imposed in accordance with the applicable legal regulations.”

While there is no similar rule in India, Indian travellers are known for instinctively unbuckling and standing up just as the plane hits the tarmac, a behaviour often joked about on social media.

With tens of millions of tourists visiting Turkey annually, the aviation authority is making it clear that on-ground safety must be respected, right up until the final ping.