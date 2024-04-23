'Outcome of election shows...': Muizzu on winning ‘super majority’ in the parliamentary polls

A day after securing a majority in the parliamentary polls, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has said the international community will now understand where the Maldivians stand, especially on the issue of sovereignty and freedom. Muizzu's People's National Congress (PNC) won 68 out of 93 seats and its coalition partners Maldives National Party (MNP) and Maldives Development Alliance (MDA) won one and two seats, respectively, taking the total to more than two-thirds in the People's Majlis (Parliament).

A majority in Parliament would mean that Muizzu’s party has control not just over lawmaking but also over the legislature which ratifies the laws; which till now had two opposing coalitions and saw several instances of a conflict between the government and the legislature.

The PNC's majority in parliamentary elections is being seen as a strong endorsement of his pro-China foreign policy. Last year, Muizzu won the election on the 'India Out' plank. Since assuming office in November 2023, the pro-China President has cemented Male's ties with Beijing, including signing a defence pact. Not just that, he also forced New Delhi to withdraw 88 Indian military personnel manning three aviation platforms gifted by India to the Maldives. Two of the three batches have already left the island nation.

Ahead of the parliamentary elections, the main opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), led by pro-India former president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, had advocated restoring ties with India. The MDP, however, won only 15 seats.

After the results, Muizzu said, "We are a proud nation that loves sovereignty and freedom, which we have shown to the international community as well."

The parliamentary election result was also to prove that the Maldivians want "autonomy in choosing their future, without foreign coercion," President Muizzu said according to the Sun.mv news portal. "It has also become evident for those with other hidden agendas, what the Maldivians want. So, I urge them to let go of dissidence, now that the elections are over," the president said.

“To everyone outside of Maldives...To everyone in the international community...It must be clear now. That we want to decide our own matters by ourselves,” he was quoted as saying by Adhadhu.com.

In the run-up to parliamentary polls, Muizzu repeatedly claimed that India influenced internal affairs and that his team "would use the majority in Parliament to fulfil the demands of the people and fulfil the pledges made by the government".

Muizzu also claimed that the election outcome is proof that the Maldivians want to uphold and sustain the Islamic faith and its guiding principles as a core identity in shaping the country's future.

(With inputs from PTI)