Singapore Airlines: Carrier cooperating with authorities in probe severe flight turbulence incident

Singapore Airlines is cooperating with relevant authorities in the investigation into the London-Singapore flight which encountered severe turbulence, leading to the death of one passenger and injuring 30 other passengers.

73-year-old Geoffrey Kitchen died on the flight. His death was likely due to a heart attack, Kittipong Kittikachorn, general manager of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok said.

The SIA flight was diverted to Bangkok on Tuesday under emergency.

The injured passengers have been receiving treatment for their injuries in Bangkok hospitals after the SIA flight SQ321, operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on May 20 encountered “sudden extreme turbulence over the Irrawaddy Basin at 37,000 feet about 10 hours after departure”.

According to the carrier, the remaining 229 people aboard the Boeing 777-300ER were examined and treated at the airport.

SIA Chief Executive Officer Goh Choon Phong said that the SIA is fully cooperating with the relevant authorities in probing the shocking incident.

Among those aboard, 56 passengers were from Australia, three from India, two from Canada, one from Germany, two Indonesians, one from Iceland, four from Ireland, one from Israel, 16 from Malaysia, two from Myanmar, 23 from New Zealand, five from the Philippines, 41 Singaporeans, one South Korean, two from Spain, 47 from the United Kingdom, and four from the US.

All 131 passengers and 12 crew members who arrived in Singapore via a relief flight on May 22 were received at Changi Airport by Goh, the carrier confirmed.

Facilities, including transportation to their homes or hotel accommodation, have been arranged for passengers traveling to Singapore.

The remaining 79 passengers and six crew members, including those receiving medical care, as well as their family members and loved ones who were on the flight, remain in Bangkok.

“For passengers with onward connections, we have rebooked them on alternative flights. We have also arranged hotel accommodation or lounge access for them to rest until their next flight,” Singapore’s flag carrier said.