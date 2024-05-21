One dead, 30 injured on Singapore Airlines flight from after severe turbulence

In a shocking incident, a passenger has lost their life on a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore that encountered severe turbulence. The Boeing 777-300ER, with 211 passengers and 18 crew members on board, was forced to divert to Bangkok after facing turbulent weather conditions during the journey.

The flight departed from London Heathrow on Monday and was expected to reach Singapore. However, the unforeseen turbulence led to a fatal outcome, with one passenger succumbing to injuries and over 30 others reported to have been hurt during the turbulence.

Upon landing at Bangkok at 3:45 PM local time on Tuesday, emergency services were quick to respond to the situation. Singapore Airlines expressed their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased passenger and assured that their priority is to extend all necessary support to the affected passengers and crew members.

Singapore Airlines flight #SQ321, operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on 20 May 2024, encountered severe turbulence en-route. The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 1545hrs local time on 21 May 2024.



“Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," the airline posted on social media platform X.

As per the latest, efforts are underway to collaborate with local authorities in Thailand to provide essential medical aid to those injured during the turbulent episode. Singapore Airlines is also dispatching a specialised team to Bangkok for additional support wherever needed.