Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
'Stop, stop stop...': ATC audio from moments before Air Canada jet crash at New York airport

'Stop, stop stop...': ATC audio from moments before Air Canada jet crash at New York airport

A pilot and co-pilot lost their lives after the aircraft collided with a ground vehicle at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Monday

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Mar 23, 2026 1:38 PM IST
'Stop, stop stop...': ATC audio from moments before Air Canada jet crash at New York airportATC warning goes unheard as plane hits vehicle at New York airport

Air traffic control audio capturing the tense moments before a deadly runway collision at New York's LaGuardia Airport is now circulating widely online. An Air Canada aircraft struck a ground vehicle on Monday, killing both the pilot and co-pilot, according to sources cited by NBC News.

ATC warnings and sequence before impact

Advertisement

In the clip, an air traffic controller can be heard urgently warning a ground vehicle: "Stop, stop, stop! Truck 1, stop." The repeated instructions come seconds before an Air Canada aircraft collides with the vehicle, triggering an emergency response and immediate shutdown of operations at the airport.

The incident involved Air Canada Flight 8646, operated by Jazz Aviation, which had arrived from Montreal Trudeau International Airport with nearly 80 passengers and crew on board. According to flight data, the aircraft was taxiing at approximately 24 miles per hour (39 kmph) when it struck what is believed to be a fire truck on the runway.

ATC recordings indicate rapid escalation. Even as warnings were issued to the ground unit, controllers instructed another aircraft to abort landing. "Go around, runway heading 2000," one transmission states, as efforts were made to prevent further movement on the runway.

Advertisement

Airport shutdown and emergency response

Moments after the impact, controllers confirmed the severity of the situation, announcing that the runway had been closed. This was followed by a broader shutdown, with communications indicating that LaGuardia Airport operations were temporarily halted.

Visuals from the scene show the aircraft with visible damage to its nose and front underside, with the cockpit section appearing tilted upward. Emergency teams were quickly deployed, and multiple agencies responded to the site.

According to early reports, four individuals were injured in the collision. The pilot and co-pilot are said to have sustained serious injuries, while two personnel on the ground, including a sergeant and an officer, suffered fractures but are reported to be in stable condition.

Advertisement

The Federal Aviation Administration imposed a ground stop following the incident, while incoming flights were diverted and departures delayed. Authorities also warned of potential disruptions, including traffic congestion and restricted access near the airport.

Published on: Mar 23, 2026 1:38 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today