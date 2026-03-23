Dixon Technologies shares give up Rs 10,000 mark, near 52-week low; what's next?

Shares of Dixon Technologies approached their 52-week low today after equity market crashed on weak global cues. Dixon Technologies shares sinked 5.18% to Rs 9798.60 today against the previous close of Rs 10,334.30. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 59,760 crore.

The EMS stock fell below the Rs 10,000 mark after nine trading sessions. The stock last closed below the Rs 10,000 mark on March 9.

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Amid the ongoing market crash, the stock is down 7% in a month. However, the stock has lost 45% in six months. Turnover rose to Rs 26.03 crore as 0.26 lakh shares of the firm changed hands.

In terms of technicals, shares of Dixon Technologies are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day but lower than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, and 200 day moving averages, signalling the trend is weak for the market leader in its segment.

However, the relative strength index (RSI) of Dixon Technologies stands at 46, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought territory.

JPMorgan has maintained overweight call on the stock with a target price of Rs 13,000.

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Nomura expects a target of Rs 14,678 on Dixon Technologies in a year. The target came after the firm received government approval for its previously announced joint venture with HKC Overseas Limited to manufacture display modules in India.

Nomura said HKC is a strong partner in display, which is already catering to most of Dixon's mobile customers globally and also a leading player in IT hardware and TV displays. Dixon's display plant construction is already on track with trials likely from Q2FY27 and ramp-up in H2FY27, the foreign brokerage said.

Brokerage JM Financial has an add call on the stock with a price target of Rs 11,000.

"We believe other crucial monitorables remain (1) extension of the mobile PLI, which may drive up Street estimates, and reinforce investor confidence of continued Government focus on the sector, (2) PN3 approval for Dixon’s Vivo JV, expected to addresses concerns over growth, and (3) easing of global memory shortages. We value Dixon at 45 times Dec’27 estimated EPS and arrive at a target price of Rs 11,000. Maintain ADD," said the brokerage.

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In Q3, net profit rose 68% to Rs 282.7 crore against Rs 171.2 crore a year ago. Revenue climbed 2% to Rs 10,671 crore in the last quarter against Rs 10,454 crore a year ago. EBITDA rose 6% to Rs 414 crore in Q3 against Rs 390 crore in the December 2024 quarter.