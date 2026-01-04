'To support people': Starlink announces free internet in Venezuela till Feb 3

Billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday voiced support for the people of Venezuela after SpaceX-owned Starlink announced it would provide free broadband internet services in the country for a limited period, amid rapidly unfolding political developments.

In a post on X, Musk wrote, “In support of the people of Venezuela,” while reposting a message from Starlink outlining the initiative.

The Starlink on Saturday said it is "providing free broadband service to the people of Venezuela through February 3, ensuring continued connectivity."

The announcement came following the removal of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro by the United States.

Amid the political upheaval, Venezuela’s Supreme Court ordered Vice President Delcy Rodríguez to assume the powers and duties of acting president, as per the reports by CNN.

The court order, announced late on Saturday local time, said Maduro was in a “material and temporary impossibility to exercise his functions.”

According to the ruling, read out by Justice Tania D’Amelio during a session broadcast on state television channel VTV, Rodríguez will “assume and exercise, as acting president, all the powers, duties, and faculties inherent to the office of president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in order to guarantee administrative continuity and the comprehensive defense of the nation.”

The court cited Venezuela’s constitution, which states that in the event of a temporary or absolute absence of the president, the vice president must take over the role.

Further background on the situation was provided by former US National Security Advisor John Bolton. Speaking to CNN, Bolton said a plan to remove Maduro had been presented to US President Donald Trump during his first term but failed to progress because administration officials were unable to keep the president “focused” on the issue.

Bolton said Trump was already “very interested in the Venezuelan oil” during his first term and that while his team managed to draw his attention to the idea of removing Maduro, they “couldn't keep him focused on it.

(With inputs from ANI)