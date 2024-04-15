US destroyed more than 80 Iranian missiles and drones headed towards Israel: Pentagon

The US destroyed more than 80 UAVs and at least six ballistic missiles launched by Iran at Israel, the Pentagon has said. This includes a ballistic missile on its launcher vehicle and seven UAVs destroyed on the ground in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen prior to their launch, the US Central Command said in a statement on Sunday.

Iran fired more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel, which Tehran said was in response to the strike on its consulate in Syria on April 1. Almost all Iranian drones and missiles were shot down by Israeli, US, and allied forces before they reached their targets.

"On April 13 and the morning of April 14, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, supported by US European Command destroyers, successfully engaged and destroyed more than 80 one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles and at least six ballistic missiles intended to strike Israel from Iran and Yemen," the command said.

"Iran's continued unprecedented, malign, and reckless behaviour endangers regional stability and the safety of U.S. and coalition forces. CENTCOM remains postured to support Israel's defense against these dangerous actions by Iran. We will continue to work with all our regional partners to increase regional security," it added.

On Saturday, the White House said Iran — and its proxies operating out of Yemen, Syria, and Iraq — launched an unprecedented air attack against military facilities in Israel. "I condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms," US President Joe Biden said in a statement. Biden said at his direction, to support the defense of Israel, the US military moved aircraft and ballistic missile defense destroyers to the region over the course of the past week.

"Thanks to these deployments and the extraordinary skill of our servicemembers, we helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles," Biden added.

The G-7 leaders unequivocally condemned in the strongest terms Iran's direct and unprecedented attack against Israel, saying the development risks provoking an uncontrollable regional escalation. Israel described the attack as a "clear violation" of the UN Charter and international law, and accused Iran of stoking regional instability.

Tel Aviv also called on the Security Council to "unequivocally condemn Iran for these grave violations and immediately act to designate the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] as a terrorist organisation".

Iran said it had launched the operation in exercise of its right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter.