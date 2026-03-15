US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran has issued a statement vowing to pursue and kill Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel dismissed reports of any harm to the Prime Minister, stating that Netanyahu was fine.

The Iran conflict has entered its third week, with neither side showing signs of backing down. Iran has continued its strikes, including drone attacks that disrupted a major energy hub in the United Arab Emirates. Trump has called on US allies to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz.

While President Donald Trump said the US might strike Iran’s Kharg Island a few times "just for fun", Palestine militant group Hamas has urged Iran not to attack its neighbouring countries while supporting Iran's right to respond.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that India is well-prepared to handle any shortage of crude oil and fuel. He mentioned that the government has increased kerosene production as an alternative. He added that while the Indian economy remains resilient, some economic activities might face short-term impacts.