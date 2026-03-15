US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran has issued a statement vowing to pursue and kill Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel dismissed reports of any harm to the Prime Minister, stating that Netanyahu was fine.
The Iran conflict has entered its third week, with neither side showing signs of backing down. Iran has continued its strikes, including drone attacks that disrupted a major energy hub in the United Arab Emirates. Trump has called on US allies to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz.
While President Donald Trump said the US might strike Iran’s Kharg Island a few times "just for fun", Palestine militant group Hamas has urged Iran not to attack its neighbouring countries while supporting Iran's right to respond.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that India is well-prepared to handle any shortage of crude oil and fuel. He mentioned that the government has increased kerosene production as an alternative. He added that while the Indian economy remains resilient, some economic activities might face short-term impacts.
US-Israel-Iran war: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday issued a direct threat against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The statement said that if Netanyahu is "still alive, we will continue pursuing him and kill him with full force."
It also said that it launched missile and drone attacks on three United States military bases in the region. The information was reported by Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency.
Iran war: Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran welcomed any initiative that would lead to a complete end to the war, state media reported. He said diplomatic communications with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman and other neighbouring countries continue.
Iran-US-Israel war: Air India, Air India Express, and IndiGo have announced the cancellation of their flights due to the ongoing war in West Asia. Air India and Air India Express said they were compelled to curtail their ad‑hoc operations for March 15 due to the war, and IndiGo announced that flight operations have been restricted in Dubai.
Iran war: Delhi has capped LPG supply at 20 per cent of the average daily consumption. It has also listed the priority sectors, and how much each would be allotted out of the 20 per cent, which amounts to 1,800 cylinders.
Here's the breakdown, from highest priority to lower:
Educational institutions, hospitals, railways and airports – 11% i.e. 200 units
Government departments and public sector canteens – 13% i.e. 236 units
Restaurants and eateries – 42% i.e. 762 units
Hotels, hospitality units and guest houses, trusts – 4% i.e. 72 units
Dairies, bakeries and sweet shops – 11% i.e. 200 units
Caterers and banquet halls – 9% i.e. 162 units
Drycleaning, packaging and pharma units – 1% i.e. 18 units
Sports facilities, stadiums and others – 8% i.e. 150 units
Iran-US-Israel war: CBSE exams in West Asia have been cancelled, announced the board. "All examinations of Class XII scheduled from 16.03.2026 to 10.04.2026 stand cancelled in case of the students from Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE," said the board.
Iran war: The Palestinian Iran-aligned militant group Hamas has urged Iran not to target neighbouring countries while reaffirming Tehran's right to respond to US-Israeli attacks. This is the first time Hamas has publicly commented on Iranian policies. The group has shown solidarity with Iran during the ongoing conflict but has so far avoided threatening any retaliatory actions. Hamas stated that while it supports Iran's right to respond to aggression by all available means in line with international norms and laws, it calls on Iran not to target neighbouring countries. The group also appealed to all countries in the region and international organisations to immediately stop the war.
Israel-US-Iran war: The Grand Prix, scheduled to be held in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, will not take place in April. The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) said in a statement that other alternatives were considered but no substitutions will be made in April. "The FIA Formula 2, FIA Formula 3, and F1 Academy rounds will also not take place during their scheduled times," it added.
Iran war: Brahma Chellaney observed that Trump looks visibly desperate -- and that if history has taught us anything it is this that every time a leader says the war is winding down, it actually expands indefinitely.
Gagandeep Singh Sapra, owner of Tadka Rani that had to temporarily halt operations due to the shortage of commercial LPG, lamented over the apathy of people. He said customers place an order for a dish on Zomato, wait for five minutes and then cancel it, knowing fully well that there is a supply shortage, and cancelling an order simply means that it gets wasted. He asked Zomato to kill the 'cancel' option.
The office of Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday dismissed viral social media claims suggesting the Israeli Prime Minister had been assassinated amid the escalating conflict involving Israel, the US and Iran. Responding to a query from Turkey-based Anadolu Agency about the circulating reports, the Prime Minister’s Office denied the claims outright. "These are fake news; the Prime Minister is fine," the office said. The rumours gained traction after a video shared by Netanyahu on his X account on Friday showed him addressing a press conference on the ongoing Israel-US-Iran conflict.
"We may hit it a few more times just for fun," said Trump after he announced that the US strikes had "totally demolished" most of Kharg Island. Meanwhile, Iran downplayed the extent of damage on Kharg Island following recent attacks. The island is located about 15 miles off Iran's coastline in the Gulf.
The United States said it targeted military sites on Kharg Island and not the energy industry. US Central Command reported hitting more than 90 locations, including naval mine storage facilities, missile storage bunkers, and other military targets.