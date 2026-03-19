US-Israel-Iran War Updates: The US-Israel-Iran war has entered a dramatically sharper and more dangerous phase, with Iran warning of the "complete destruction" of US and allied energy facilities after Israeli strikes targeted the South Pars gas field.

Moreover, Tehran is considering a proposal to levy transit fees on vessels passing via the Strait of Hormuz to reportedly monetise the country's newfound control over the strategically vital waterway through which around 20 per cent of the world's oil and liquefied gas passes.

Previously, Iran launched ballistic missile strikes on Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, the world's largest LNG export terminal, triggering extensive damage and a violent shock across global energy markets.

Back home in India, the Centre has ruled out any LPG shortage, stating that commercial supplies remain normal, even as it warned states to stay vigilant against hoarding and black marketing.

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, added that online bookings have further gone up to 94 per cent, adding that around 83 per cent of refill deliveries are being made using the Delivery Authenticate authentication code.

European natural gas futures surged as much as 35% on Thursday, crossing more than double their pre-war levels, as markets brace for prolonged supply tightness from a facility that accounts for roughly a fifth of the world's LNG output. The energy shock is spreading further, with Kuwait confirming that a drone attack sparked a fire at the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery, one of the Middle East's largest, though no injuries were reported.

QatarEnergy confirmed widespread damage across multiple facilities at Ras Laffan, in what is widely seen as retaliation for Israel's earlier strike on Iran's South Pars Gas Field, an attack President Donald Trump said was carried out "out of anger," adding that Washington had no prior knowledge of the operation.

Also read: West Asia war: South Pars, Ras Laffan under the line of fire; All about the gas sites