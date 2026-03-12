West Asia Crisis: As the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran entered its 13th day, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, said at a press conference on Thursday that the government has decided to release some units of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for commercial LPG beneficiaries.

She also said that 48,000 kilolitres of kerosene will be released for delivery to enterprises, adding that state governments will play a big role in supplying LPG and kerosene effectively. Sharma mentioned that LPG would be freed up for priority consumers, including households, hospitals and educational institutions.

Sharma added that since March 9, when the order under the Essential Commodities Act was issued, domestic LPG production has gone up to 28 per cent on Thursday. She said that no dry out of LPG has been reported at retail outlets operated by public sector oil marketing companies.

Previously, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said in the Lok Sabha that the panic over LPG supply is driven by consumer anxiety rather than supply shortage.

"Field reports indicate hoarding and panic-booking at the distributor and retail level, driven by consumer anxiety rather than any actual supply shortage," Puri told the Lok Sabha. He also said that alternate fuel options are being activated to ease LPG supply pressures.

Besides this, the Union Minister reiterated that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel and kerosene in the country. He added that domestic LPG supply is being prioritised, while adding that India's crude oil supply is secured.

He added that domestic LPG supply is fully protected, and energy sourcing has now been diversified from countries outside of the OPEC+ alliance.

Previously, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday that the Indian Embassy is in constant touch with Indian students in Iran and is extending all possible assistance to ensure their safety amid the ongoing crisis.

He added that the mission is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with students and Indians on the ground. Moreover, he said that many of the 9,000 Indians in Iran have returned to India after the ministry's February 24 advisory. These include students and seafarers, businessmen, and pilgrims.

He added that Indian nationals based in Tehran have been shifted to other safer locations and cities in the country. Jaiswal further mentioned that the government is also helping Indian nationals who wish to travel to Azerbaijan and Armenia and take commercial flights from there to return home.

Meanwhile, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has confirmed that PNG (home cooking gas) and CNG (vehicle fuel) supplies will remain uninterrupted. According to a company statement, this follows the government’s Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order issued on March 9. This new order officially classifies domestic PNG and CNG as top-priority sectors to ensure a steady supply for consumers.



Moreover, gig workers have claimed that Swiggy and Zomato deliveries have gone from 30 to 5 per day because of the war in the Middle East. Gig workers fear that the situation that migrant labourers faced during the coronavirus pandemic could play out for gig workers this time around, Nirmal Gohana, national co-ordinator of the Gig & Platform Service Workers Union, told Aaj Tak.

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