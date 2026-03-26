West Asia war: Pentagon weighs ‘final blow’ options on Iran, escalation risks grow sharply

The Pentagon is weighing a range of military options for a potential “final blow” against Iran, even as diplomatic channels remain open, as per a report in Axios. According to US officials, the plans — which include ground operations and a sweeping bombing campaign — reflect growing readiness for escalation if talks fail, particularly amid concerns over the Strait of Hormuz.

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Officials say the options under discussion are designed to deliver a decisive end to the conflict, though they carry significant risks of further escalation. Some within the administration believe a show of overwhelming force could strengthen Washington’s hand in negotiations or offer Donald Trump a clear claim of victory.

Among the most prominent options are targeting key strategic and economic assets. These include invading or blockading Kharg Island, Iran’s primary oil export hub, and seizing Larak Island, which plays a critical role in controlling the Strait of Hormuz. Other plans involve taking control of Abu Musa and nearby islands — territories held by Iran but also claimed by the UAE — or intercepting ships exporting Iranian oil in the region, the report added.

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Beyond maritime and territorial strategies, the US military has also drawn up plans for operations deep inside Iran to secure highly enriched uranium stored in nuclear facilities. However, officials acknowledge the complexity and risks of such missions, as per the report. As an alternative, large-scale airstrikes targeting these facilities are being considered to deny Iran access to the material.

Despite the planning, no final call has been made. White House officials describe any ground operations as “hypothetical,” though sources indicate Trump is prepared to escalate if diplomatic efforts fail to produce results soon. Initial steps could include strikes on Iran’s power plants and energy infrastructure — a move Tehran has warned would trigger widespread retaliation across the Gulf.

Reinforcing that stance, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a stern warning: "The President doesn't bluff and he is ready to unleash hell. Iran shouldn't miscalculate again... any violence beyond this point will be because the Iranian regime... refuses to come to a deal."

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On the ground, the US is already bolstering its presence in the Middle East. Additional fighter jet squadrons and thousands of troops are expected to deploy in the coming weeks, including Marine expeditionary units and elements of the 82nd Airborne Division.

Iran, meanwhile, has expressed deep skepticism about Washington’s intentions. Officials in Tehran view the diplomatic push as a cover for potential military action. Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that intelligence suggests preparations for an operation to seize one of Iran’s islands, likely referring to Abu Musa.