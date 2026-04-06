Why Iran’s Elite Sharif University of Technology got bombed. What US & Israel claim

One of Iran’s most prestigious institutions, Sharif University of Technology, became an unexpected symbol of the escalating confrontation between Israel and Iran after it was struck during a wave of airstrikes on Tehran in April 2026. The attack sparked global debate because the target was a university widely known for engineering and science research rather than a conventional military facility.

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A strike amid a widening conflict

The bombing occurred during a broader military escalation involving Israel, Iran and the United States. The strikes followed rising tensions after missile exchanges between Israel and Iran and a series of confrontations linked to maritime security and regional military activity.

Also read: Meet these Silicon Valley innovators & leaders with Sharif University roots

During the latest wave of attacks, multiple sites across Iran were targeted, including infrastructure and facilities believed to be tied to strategic programmes. Sharif University was among the locations hit in Tehran, with reports indicating damage to parts of the campus and nearby areas.

Israeli-U.S. aggressors have bombed the MIT of Iran. This follows attacks on other universities.



1,400 years ago, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said that even if knowledge was situated in the distant Pleiades, Iranians would be capable of attaining it.



Aggressors will see our might. pic.twitter.com/Dn3hSCaBNv — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 6, 2026

The strike formed part of a larger campaign aimed at weakening Iran’s technological and strategic capabilities, particularly those connected to defense research.

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Alleged military and technology links

According to reports citing Israeli officials, the attack was aimed at facilities believed to be connected to Iran’s military research ecosystem. Israel has long argued that some academic institutions in Iran host laboratories or research centres linked to weapons development or programs connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In the case of Sharif University, reports suggested that advanced computing systems and artificial intelligence infrastructure associated with defense technology research may have been the intended target. Such technologies are increasingly important in modern warfare, including missile guidance, cyber operations and surveillance systems.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸🇮🇷 Aftermath of US-Israeli strikes on Sharif University in Tehran, one of Iran's top science and engineering schools. pic.twitter.com/0KIrPxyEyK — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) April 6, 2026

While Israel has not publicly released detailed evidence about specific facilities inside the university, analysts say institutions that specialise in high-level engineering and computing research can sometimes become intertwined with national security programes.

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Why Sharif University matters

Founded in 1966, Sharif University of Technology is widely considered Iran’s leading engineering and science university. The institution produces many of the country’s top engineers, physicists and technology entrepreneurs, and its entrance exams are among the most competitive in the country.

The university has long been viewed as the intellectual hub of Iran’s scientific elite, with strong programs in electrical engineering, aerospace engineering, physics and computer science. Graduates from Sharif have gone on to hold influential positions in technology companies and research institutions around the world.

Because of its deep expertise in advanced engineering fields, analysts say institutions like Sharif often sit at the intersection of civilian research and strategic technology development.

Iran’s reaction

Iranian officials strongly condemned the strike, describing it as an attack on civilian academic infrastructure. Authorities accused Israel and the United States of deliberately targeting the country’s scientific institutions in an attempt to weaken Iran’s technological progress.

Government figures also claimed that powerful precision weapons were used in the strike and warned that attacks on educational institutions represented a dangerous escalation in the conflict.

The bombing of Sharif University has drawn international concern because universities are typically considered civilian institutions under international norms. However, in modern conflicts, facilities that host research linked to strategic technologies can sometimes become contested targets.