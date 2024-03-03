'Will solve circular debt crisis': Shehbaz Sharif's after being elected Pakistan's PM for second time

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was on Sunday elected as prime minister for a second time, Dawn reported, three weeks after the nation threw a fractured mandate, forcing parties to form a coalition government. Sharif, 72, is the younger brother of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif returned to the role he held until August when parliament was dissolved ahead of the elections and a caretaker government took over.

After being elected, Shehbaz Sharif promised to solve the circular debt crisis in Pakistan. In his victory speech, he said that the public was suffering the burden of sky-high electricity and gas prices.

"Electricity and tax thefts are a matter of life and death for Pakistan and I want to say that God willing we will remove this cancer from its roots and make the country stand on its feet," he was quoted as saying by Dawn.

"It is difficult...it is a long and thorny journey full of hurdles, but countries that surmounted these challenges became one of the most going nations around the world," Sharif said.

Shehbaz said poor people were bearing the burden of electricity and tax theft. He said he would oversee tax theft and bring a technological model that would remove any human error. "This will decrease inflation, increase employment, the country will grow."