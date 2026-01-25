Who is Varun Chandra, Indian-origin adviser appointed by the UK as trade envoy to the US

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has named Indian-origin business adviser, Varun Chandra, as the special envoy to the US on trade and investment. According to the UK government, Chandra will work across the government to advance the UK's economic interests in the US.

Chandra’s appointment assumes importance as the US, as per Starmer’s office, is the UK’s biggest single-country trading partner. Bilateral US-UK trade was worth over 330 billion pounds (over $450 billion) in the year up to summer 2025.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The adviser’s appointment comes amid tensions between Britain and the US over US President Donald Trump’s looming tariff threats, pursuit of Greenland, and his Board of Peace for Gaza initiative.

WHO IS VARUN CHANDRA?

An investment banker, Chandra started his career with the Lehman Brothers from 2005 up till the year of recession of 2008. After that, he joined Tony Blair Associates as a director of strategies, where he served for six years till 2014.

In 2014, Chandra joined Hakluyt & Company, where he served for 10 years, eventually being elevated to Founding Partner and Chairman.

In 2024, Chandra was appointed as Prime Minister’s Special Adviser on Business and Investment, and then as Prime Minister’s Chief Business, Investment and Trade Adviser in 2025.

Advertisement

Chandra has also served in multiple boards as member, trustee and director.

He has a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from the University of Oxford.

Chandra has taken on a key role in the United Kingdom's economic relations with the United States. He played a major part in securing over $10 billion in economic agreements announced during Trump's state visit to Britain in September.

This new position formalises the duties Chandra has been performing as a main contact with senior US officials including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

In his role, Chandra will work closely with the UK ambassador to the United States, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the Department for Business and Trade and the Office for Investment.

Advertisement

Chandra's strong relationships with key US officials and his experience with recent major deals propelled him to this crucial role.