After Trump’s threat, Iran warns US of ‘regrettable response’ to any military interference 

Iran has slammed recent remarks by US officials on its internal affairs, calling them “meddlesome and deceptive,” and accused Washington of maintaining a hostile stance toward the country.

In a strongly worded statement, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the comments had nothing to do with concern for the Iranian people and instead reflected a broader policy of “pressure, threats and interference.” It alleged that the US was aiming to incite “violence, terrorism, unrest and insecurity” within Iran.

Addressing the domestic situation, the ministry emphasized that peaceful protest is recognized under Iran’s Constitution and claimed the government is actively responding to legitimate public demands within legal bounds. It attributed much of the economic hardship to what it described as the US’s “illegal and unjust sanctions,” calling them part of a broader economic and financial war.

The ministry further accused Washington of waging “psychological warfare” through media campaigns, disinformation, military threats, and incitement to violence — actions it claimed violated the UN Charter and international law.

Recalling decades of US involvement in Iranian affairs, the statement referenced the 1953 coup, American support for Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq war, backing of Israel in the June 2025 conflict, and ongoing sanctions.

Calling for international accountability, Iran urged the United Nations and global institutions to defend national sovereignty and prevent interference in domestic affairs. It said US sanctions, which directly impact daily life in Iran, amounted to a “crime against humanity.”

The ministry vowed that Iran would continue to confront foreign intervention with vigilance and national unity, asserting it would not allow “deceptive” US tactics to undermine its sovereignty or dignity.

The warning follows escalating tensions after former US President Donald Trump threatened intervention during recent deadly protests in Iran. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said: “If Iran shoots (sic) and violently kills peaceful protesters, as is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded defiantly: “We won’t give in to them. With reliance on God & confidence in the people’s support, we’ll bring the enemy to its knees,” as quoted by CNN.

Protests have erupted across multiple provinces, with clashes turning deadly on Wednesday. Iran’s National Security Chief Ali Larijani warned that US interference would destabilize the region and harm American interests. Khamenei aide Ali Shamkhani added that Iran’s security was a “red line,” warning of a “regrettable response” to any intervention.

Iran also threatened to target US forces across the Middle East if Washington acts, saying its military is on alert and ready to strike in defense of national sovereignty.