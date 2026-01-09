‘Cancelled second wave of attack’: Trump says US, Venezuela are working well together

US President Donald Trump said he has cancelled the second wave of attack on Venezuela, and that the two countries are ‘working well together’. He also said he would be meeting big oil companies today at the White House.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump said, “Venezuela is releasing large numbers of political prisoners as a sign of ‘Seeking Peace’. This is a very important and smart gesture. The USA and Venezuela are working well together, especially as it pertains to rebuilding, in a much bigger, better, and more modern form, their oil and gas infrastructure. Because of this cooperation, I have cancelled the previously expected second Wave of Attacks, which looks like it will not be needed, however, all ships will stay in place for safety and security purposes. At least 100 Billion Dollars will be invested by BIG OIL, all of whom I will be meeting with today at The White House. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Meanwhile, oil companies including Chevron Corp, Vitol, Trafigura, and others are contending for contracts with the US government to export crude oil from Venezuela. The US Department of Energy is engaging with commodity marketers and banks to facilitate these sales and provide financial support.

Sources familiar with the matter told news agency Reuters that these contests for marketing rights focus on up to 50 million barrels of oil stockpiled by state-run PDVSA. The embargo has led to the seizure of four tankers, complicating the urgency of liquidating Venezuela’s oil stocks.

The Department of Energy confirmed it is in dialogue with marketers and financial institutions, though it did not identify any companies involved.