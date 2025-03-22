CBP Home app: Trump-era immigration crackdown gets a tech boost. Here's all about the self-deportation tool

As Donald Trump’s hardline immigration agenda reemerges, the U.S. government has unveiled a new digital tool to fast-track deportations—this time, by letting immigrants do it themselves. The CBP Home App, launched by the Department of Homeland Security, is a key part of the administration’s push to encourage “self-deportation”—offering an app-based route for undocumented immigrants to voluntarily leave the country.
The CBP Home App is available for free download on mobile devices.
“Aliens (illegal immigrants) should use the CBP Home mobile phone application to submit their intent to depart,” the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement.
Through the app, users can select the ‘Submit Intent to Depart’ feature and follow guided steps to begin the self-deportation process.
Who can use it
The app is aimed at immigrants living in the US without legal status. Columbia University student Rajani Srinivasan was among the first to use the app after her visa was revoked following allegations that she was “advocating for violence and terrorism.”
Key features of the CBP Home App
What is CBP
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), formed in 2003, is the country’s frontline border security agency. With more than 60,000 employees, it is among the largest law enforcement bodies globally, charged with securing borders against terrorism while facilitating lawful travel and trade.
Controversies
The CBP Home App has stirred criticism since its launch. It replaces the CBP One App introduced under the Biden administration, which was originally designed to help migrants apply for asylum. Starting in January 2023, over 900,000 people were granted immigration parole under CBP One, typically for a two-year period.
