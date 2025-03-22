CBP Home app: Trump-era immigration crackdown gets a tech boost. Here's all about the self-deportation tool

As Donald Trump’s hardline immigration agenda reemerges, the U.S. government has unveiled a new digital tool to fast-track deportations—this time, by letting immigrants do it themselves. The CBP Home App, launched by the Department of Homeland Security, is a key part of the administration’s push to encourage “self-deportation”—offering an app-based route for undocumented immigrants to voluntarily leave the country.

The CBP Home App is available for free download on mobile devices.

“Aliens (illegal immigrants) should use the CBP Home mobile phone application to submit their intent to depart,” the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement.

Through the app, users can select the ‘Submit Intent to Depart’ feature and follow guided steps to begin the self-deportation process.

Who can use it

The app is aimed at immigrants living in the US without legal status. Columbia University student Rajani Srinivasan was among the first to use the app after her visa was revoked following allegations that she was “advocating for violence and terrorism.”

Key features of the CBP Home App

Self Deportation (Intent to Depart): Lets individuals without lawful presence, or those with revoked parole, notify the government of plans to voluntarily leave.

Lets individuals without lawful presence, or those with revoked parole, notify the government of plans to voluntarily leave. Check border wait times: Offers real-time updates on land port entry wait times and lane statuses, available around the clock.

Offers real-time updates on land port entry wait times and lane statuses, available around the clock. Apply for a provisional I-94 entry: Travelers can pre-apply and pay for an I-94 form up to seven days before arrival to speed up entry procedures.

Travelers can pre-apply and pay for an I-94 form up to seven days before arrival to speed up entry procedures. Request inspection of agricultural or biological products: Incoming travelers can request airport inspections for items like food, live animals, or hunting trophies.

Incoming travelers can request airport inspections for items like food, live animals, or hunting trophies. Submit traveller manifests for bus operators: Allows bus companies to create and submit passenger lists in line with government protocols.

What is CBP

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), formed in 2003, is the country’s frontline border security agency. With more than 60,000 employees, it is among the largest law enforcement bodies globally, charged with securing borders against terrorism while facilitating lawful travel and trade.

Controversies

The CBP Home App has stirred criticism since its launch. It replaces the CBP One App introduced under the Biden administration, which was originally designed to help migrants apply for asylum. Starting in January 2023, over 900,000 people were granted immigration parole under CBP One, typically for a two-year period.