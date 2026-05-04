‘Church with a casino attached’: Buffett sounds alarm on rise of market gambling

Warren Buffett has warned that financial markets are increasingly being driven by speculation rather than long-term investing, saying “we’ve never had people in a more gambling mood than now” during remarks around Berkshire Hathaway’s 2026 annual shareholder meeting in Omaha.

Buffett compared modern financial markets to “a church with a casino attached,” drawing a sharp line between traditional value investing and the surge in short-term trading activity such as one-day options and prediction markets. He argued that while genuine investing still exists, speculative behavior has become far more attractive and widespread in recent years.

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“If you’re buying one-day options or selling them, that’s not investing, it’s not speculating — it’s gambling,” Buffett said during an interview at the event.

The billionaire investor also referred to a recent US criminal case involving a soldier accused of using classified information related to a military operation in Venezuela to profit from prediction markets. According to Buffett, such incidents highlight how rapidly speculative platforms have grown and how some traders are chasing fast profits rather than building long-term wealth.

Buffett’s comments come at a time when retail participation in ultra-short-term options trading has exploded across US markets. Zero-day and one-day options contracts, often linked to intraday market swings, have become especially popular among younger traders looking for quick gains. Prediction markets tied to politics, economics and geopolitical events have also seen rising participation.

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Despite his criticism of speculative trading, Buffett said traditional investing opportunities still exist. However, he suggested that current asset prices in many areas appear overstretched because of excessive enthusiasm and speculative behavior. He reiterated his long-held philosophy of patience and discipline, arguing that the best buying opportunities usually emerge when markets are in panic and investors are fearful.

The remarks were among Buffett’s most closely watched interventions since stepping down as Berkshire Hathaway CEO earlier this year, with successor Greg Abel leading the company’s first annual meeting of the post-Buffett era.