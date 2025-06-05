Donald Trump imposes travel ban on 12 countries, additional restrictions on 7 more nations

The United States has announced a travel ban on nationals from 12 countries following a recent incident in Colorado, where an Egyptian national was accused of firebombing pro-Israel demonstrators. The ban on travel to these 12 nations will take effect at 12:01 am on Monday.

The White House stated, "The Proclamation fully restricts and limits the entry of nationals from 12 countries found to be deficient with regard to screening and vetting and determined to pose a very high risk to the United States."

Nations facing full entry bans include Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

Eritrea's tourist visa overstay rates exceed 20%, Iran is a terrorism sponsor, Afghanistan lacks credible screening systems, and Libya's inability to establish a functional government raises security risks.

Partial restrictions are also imposed on visitors from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela. These include limitations on immigrant and non-immigrant visas like B-1, B-2, F, M, and J categories, due to high visa overstay rates or insufficient collaboration with American law enforcement agencies.

Trump defended this action, stating, "I must act to protect the national security and national interest of the United States and its people." The ban, scheduled to begin on Monday, could face legal challenges, reflecting the controversy surrounding similar past measures.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson remarked, "President Trump is fulfilling his promise to protect Americans from dangerous foreign actors that want to come to our country and cause us harm."

Critics argue that the ban affects mainly African and Muslim-majority nations, echoing sentiments from Trump's 2017 travel restrictions. The travel order is seen as a return to strict immigration measures, a staple of Trump's policy agenda.

In his proclamation, Trump linked these restrictions to recent security incidents, commenting, "There has been one terror attack after another carried out by foreign visa stayers." The administration claims these restrictions may be revised if countries demonstrate improved screening standards.

The travel ban signifies a marked shift in US immigration policy, with potentially far-reaching impacts on international relations and those seeking entry for education, business, or family reunification. Trump has blamed previous open-door policies for increased illegal immigration and security threats, reinforcing his stance with the phrase, "We don’t want ’em."