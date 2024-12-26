Donald Trump slams Trudeau, China in Christmas Day wish, threatens US control of Panama Canal. Here's what he said

President-elect Donald Trump took an aim at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, ‘radical left lunatics’ and also mentioned Panama Canal in a series of Christmas Day social media posts.

Trump then mocked Trudeau as “governor” and suggested that the country will gain immensely with 60 percent cut in taxes if it was the 51st state of the United States.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “To Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada, whose Citizens’ Taxes are far too high, but if Canada was to become our 51st State, their Taxes would be cut by more than 60 percent, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other Country anywhere in the World.”

Doubling down on his threats to demand US control of the Panama Canal, the President-elect referred to the American lives lost during the canal’s construction more than 100 years ago and added that the US “puts in Billions of Dollars in ‘repair’ money”.”

“Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal (where we lost 38,000 people in its building 110 years ago), always making certain that the United States puts in Billions of Dollars in “repair” money, but will have absolutely nothing to say about “anything,” he wrote.

He also referred to Greenland saying, “Likewise, to the people of Greenland, which is needed by the United States for National Security purposes and, who want the US to be there, and we will!…”

In a separate post, Trump jeeringly wished a “Merry Christmas” to the “radical Left Lunatics.” and also mocked President Joe Biden as “a man who has absolutely no idea what he is doing”.

“Merry Christmas to the Radical Left Lunatics, who are constantly trying to obstruct our Court System and our Elections, and are always going after the Great Citizens and Patriots of the United States but, in particular, their Political Opponent, ME. They know that their only chance of survival is getting pardons from a man who has absolutely no idea what he is doing. Also, to the 37 most violent criminals, who killed, raped, and plundered like virtually no one before them, but were just given, incredibly, a pardon by Sleepy Joe Biden. I refuse to wish a Merry Christmas to those lucky “souls” but, instead, will say, GO TO HELL!”

Wrapping up the US president elect said, “We had the Greatest Election in the History of our Country, a bright light is now shining over the U.S.A. and, in 26 days, we will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. MERRY CHRISTMAS!”