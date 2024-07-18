Donald Trump’s would-be assassin Thomas Crooks shared terrifying online message before rally shooting: Report

Thomas Matthew Crooks allegedly teased his attack online just days before he climbed onto a roof and opened fire at a Pennsylvania campaign rally, resulting in one death and multiple injuries, including former President Donald Trump, reported Fox News from multiple sources.

On Wednesday, July 17, during an all-members briefing, Secret Service and FBI officials informed U.S. senators that Crooks, 20, had posted a threatening message on the gaming platform "Steam" days before the attempted assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. The message read: "July 13 will be my premiere, watch as it unfolds."

"Steam" is a widely-used platform where tens of millions of gamers purchase games and communicate. This information was discovered as investigators reviewed Crooks' technological devices, including his cell phones and laptop. When examining the laptop, investigators found several searches in July related to Trump, Biden, the DNC convention, and the July 13 Trump rally. This was revealed by top security officials during the briefing with senators.

The development followed the revelation that Crooks' parents had contacted law enforcement on Saturday, hours before the attempted assassination. According to a source, Crooks' mother and father reported to local police that their son was missing and they were concerned about his welfare.

Investigators found no evidence of a specific ideology on Crooks' laptop, which the FBI considered notable. Additionally, interviews with acquaintances revealed that Crooks did not discuss politics, as reported by senators who spoke with Fox News after the meeting.

The senators also learned that Crooks had two cell phones. The primary phone, along with a remote transmitter, was recovered from the scene. It remains unclear if authorities knew he was in possession of an AR-15 rifle that belonged to his father. Police have not disclosed what actions they took following the parents' contact.

A second cell phone found at Crooks' home contained only 27 contacts. The FBI is currently in the process of tracking down and interviewing these individuals, as they informed the senators.

This series of events highlights the chilling details leading up to the attempted assassination, raising questions about the preventive measures and responses from law enforcement agencies.