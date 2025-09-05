Elon Musk could be world's first trillionaire with Tesla’s new $143 billion pay package offer

Elon Musk, already the world’s richest person, could become the first trillionaire after the Tesla board unveiled a massive new pay package for its CEO to keep his focus on the troubled EV maker.

The package would grant Musk 423.7 million additional shares of Tesla if the company’s market value reaches $8.5 trillion, far above its current $1.1 trillion capitalisation and more than double Nvidia’s standing as the most valuable company. At today’s stock price, those shares would be worth $143.5 billion.

Advertisement

Musk already owns 410 million Tesla shares valued at $139 billion, plus stakes in SpaceX, xAI, and X, giving him a net worth of $378 billion, according to Bloomberg. He also holds options for another 304 million Tesla shares from a 2018 package that has twice been struck down in court despite shareholder approval.

Tesla’s proxy statement said the new plan is designed to ensure Musk stays focused on Tesla, warning he might otherwise pursue “other interests that may afford him greater influence.” The board argued he “singularly possesses the leadership characteristics necessary to transform Tesla and realise its long-term mission.”

The filing also noted a shareholder proposal suggesting Tesla take a stake in xAI, Musk’s AI company, which recently bought social media platform X. No details were provided on how big a stake or at what price.

Advertisement

Tesla shares soared in late 2024, nearly doubling after Musk’s alignment with Donald Trump, but later plunged amid protests, falling sales, and a subsequent split with Trump. Shares remain 26% below their December peak despite a partial recovery.

Musk, who has announced plans to form a third political party, remains active across business and politics as Tesla seeks to secure his attention.