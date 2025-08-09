From burgers to Birkin bags: Adidas, Walmart, Nike hike prices as Trump’s tariffs bite US customers

President Donald Trump’s sweeping new tariffs — aimed at pushing foreign countries into more favourable trade deals — are hitting not just overseas economies, but also American consumers.

The import taxes, already in effect on goods from more than 90 countries, are prompting major global and US brands to raise prices or warn of hikes across sectors from sportswear to electronics and luxury goods.

Fast-food chain Wendy’s cut its sales guidance after reporting a steeper-than-expected drop in sales of around 3-5%, compared to an earlier forecast of flat to down 2%, Bloomberg reported.

Adidas said US tariffs will add about €200 million ($231 million) to its costs in the second half of the year and warned it may need to hike US prices. Nike, facing an estimated $1 billion tariff hit, plans what it calls a “surgical price increase” this autumn.

Luxury group Hermes confirmed it has already raised US prices to offset tariffs. “The price increase that we’re going to implement will be just for the US, since it’s aimed at offsetting the tariffs that only apply to the American market,” said Executive Vice President for Finance, Eric du Halgout.

Online shoppers aren’t immune either — DataWeave found the median price of more than 1,400 China-made products sold on Amazon to US buyers rose by 2.6% between January and mid-June. Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, raised prices on some items by as much as 51% between May and June, CNBC reported.

Trump has framed the tariffs as a win, claiming “billions of dollars” are now flowing into the US and arguing they will spur domestic jobs and manufacturing. But in a separate warning, he threatened to impose a 50% tariff on imports from India unless it halts crude oil purchases from Russia, and a 100% tariff on foreign-made computer chips to push tech manufacturing back to American soil.

Donald Trump has declared that “billions are flowing into America” due to his latest round of tariff hikes, which took effect August 7. Claiming an economic windfall, Trump said the tariffs will restore jobs and cut trade deficits.

However, critics and netizens quickly fact-checked the boast, noting that US importers — not foreign governments — pay the tariffs. Many accused Trump of economic deception, warning that the increased duties — now as high as 41% — could spark inflation and hurt American consumers and industries,