George Soros's son backs Kamala Harris for US President after Joe Biden drops out

Alex Soros, the son of billionaire George Soros, has swiftly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the next Democratic nominee for president following President Joe Biden’s sudden exit from the 2024 race.

In a social media post, Alex Soros said, “It’s time for us all to unite around Kamala Harris and beat Donald Trump,” calling her “the best and most qualified candidate we have.” He added, “Long live the American Dream.”

It’s time for us all to unite around Kamala Harris and beat Donald Trump. She is the best and most qualified candidate we have. Long live the American Dream! 🇺🇸 🗽 #Harris2024 pic.twitter.com/KG09YnWHZK — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) July 21, 2024

Soros’s endorsement follows Biden’s announcement earlier on Sunday that he was stepping down from the race and endorsing Harris as his replacement.

This move aligns with Soros’s influence in Democrat circles, thanks to his father’s significant financial backing of left-leaning causes. However, this endorsement has raised questions among some observers about the motives behind the quick support for Harris.

The endorsement comes as Harris seeks to solidify her position after Biden’s withdrawal, which was driven by intense pressure from within the Democratic Party and a lackluster debate performance. Despite this, prominent figures like Barack Obama have refrained from endorsing Harris, opting instead for an open selection process to choose Biden’s replacement.