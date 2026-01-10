'I'd like to make a deal the easy way': Trump insists US must own Greenland to counter Russia, China Arctic ambitions

Donald Trump has reiterated his stance that the United States should pursue ownership of Greenland, framing it as a necessary move to prevent Russia or China from expanding their reach in the Arctic. He said that he would like to make a deal the easy way.

"We are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not, because if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland — and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor. I would like to make a deal the easy way," Trump said.

When asked why there was an emphasis to "own" Greenland, Trump argued that strategic territories must be owned, not leased, to guarantee defence and long-term security.

"When we own it, we defend it. You don't defend leases the same way. You have to own it. Countries have to have ownership and you defend ownership. You don't defend leases. If we don't do it, China or Russia will," Trump was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Trump also addressed NATO’s position, stating, "That's not going to happen... NATO has to understand that. I'm all for NATO. I saved it. If it weren't for me, NATO would not be there,” he added.

Efforts to place Greenland at the forefront of the US Arctic strategy have included considering military measures and financial incentives for Greenlanders to separate from Denmark, despite the government of Denmark stating the island is not for sale.

The apprehension about Russia and China making a "claim" to strategically important regions has been a recurring theme in Trump’s comments, referencing similar concerns in Venezuela. "If we didn't do what we did, China or Russia would have been in Venezuela," Trump said.

Trump has made it clear he believes the US must act decisively in Greenland: "the United States will to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not, because if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland."

Greenland’s Premier, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, responded with a firm statement rejecting external interference: "As leaders of Greenland’s political parties, we once again wish to underline our firm position that the United States’ disregard for our country must come to an end."

He further emphasised Greenland’s autonomy, asserting, "No other country has the right to interfere in this process. We will decide our country’s future ourselves—without pressure to make hasty decisions, without delays imposed from outside, and without external interference,” the premier said.