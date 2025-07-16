'If you continue to trade with Russia...': Nato chief warns India, China, Brazil of 100% sanctions

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has issued a stern warning to India, China, and Brazil concerning their ongoing trade with Russia. During a meeting with US senators, Rutte highlighted the potential for severe sanctions if these countries continue to import Russian oil and gas amidst the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

"If you are the President of China, the Prime Minister of India, or the President of Brazil, and you continue to trade with Russia and buy their oil and gas, then you know: if the man in Moscow doesn't take the peace negotiations seriously, I will impose 100 per cent secondary sanctions," Rutte declared. This warning aligns with increasing international efforts to isolate Russia economically.

Mark Rutte further emphasised the need for diplomatic engagement, stating, "My encouragement to these three countries, particularly, is, if you live now in Beijing, or in Delhi, or you are the president of Brazil, you might want to take a look into this, because this might hit you very hard." He urged the leaders to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to engage seriously in peace talks.

Previously, US President Donald Trump has threatened 100% tariffs on Russian exports, aiming to pressure Moscow into meaningful peace negotiations. A White House official stated, "At the end of 50 days, if we don't have a deal, it's going to be too bad... the tariffs are going to go on and other sanctions go on."

The escalation also sees Trump's administration preparing to impose secondary tariffs on nations purchasing Russian oil. "We can do secondary. We're probably talking about 100 per cent or something like that," he noted. This has raised concerns about the impact on global energy supplies.

India is currently among the largest buyers of Russian crude oil, alongside China and Turkey. This places India at significant risk should Trump's proposed sanctions be enforced, potentially disrupting energy supplies and increasing costs during a period of market instability.

Responding to these developments, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov remarked, "Russia is ready to negotiate after US President Donald Trump, but the ultimatums are unacceptable and will not bring any results."